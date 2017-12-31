Kendall Jenner Denies She's Pregnant Too After Photo Sparks Speculation

Calm down, Kendall Jenner is not joining the Keeping Up With the Kardashians baby boom.

On Friday, the 22-year-old model and reality star posted on Instagram a mirror selfie showing her wearing a tight white and black polka dot dress that made it look like she might be sporting a baby bump, prompting many people to ask if she was pregnant.

"I just like bagels ok!!!" she responded on Twitter on Saturday night.