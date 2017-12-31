Kendall Jenner Denies She's Pregnant Too After Photo Sparks Speculation

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 31, 2017 9:09 AM

Kendall Jenner, Pregnancy Speculation

Calm down, Kendall Jenner is not joining the Keeping Up With the Kardashians baby boom.

On Friday, the 22-year-old model and reality star posted on Instagram a mirror selfie showing her wearing a tight white and black polka dot dress that made it look like she might be sporting a baby bump, prompting many people to ask if she was pregnant.

"I just like bagels ok!!!" she responded on Twitter on Saturday night.

Her sister Khloe Kardashian, 33, recently confirmed she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, while multiple reports said in September that sister Kylie Jenner is also pregnant with her and Travis Scott's first child.

Meanwhile, sister Kim Kardashian, 37, and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate, who is set to give birth next month.

