Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Dazzles in New Family Christmas Photo—But Kylie Jenner Is Still Missing

This is just getting awkward...

Taking their cue for the Kanye West School of No Smiles, the Kardashian/Jenner clan posed for an oh-so-serious Christmas photo during Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party.

On Saturday, Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to post a family photo—sans smiles and more importantly—sans a couple of key family members including Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, who were both noticeably absent from the family's famed Christmas card.

Along with the fierce photo of the fam, which shows a rare full-body pic of pregnant Khloe Kardashian in a glittering, fringed Yousef Al Jasmi jumpsuit, the oldest Kardashian wrote, "When you can’t find the rest of the family for the photo ..."

The photo features the three generations of Kardashians ladies including Kris Jenner, her daughters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, as well as Kim's daughter North West and Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick.