The Bachelor Breakdown: What's What and Who's Who of Season 22?

Happy 2018, Bachelor Nation!

The Bachelor returns tonight to help ring in the new year, and to help you ring in the new season, it's time for a few fun facts about season 22. 

In the video above, you can find out how tall Arie Luyendyk Jr. is. You can get a closer look at his tattoo. You can find out how many Laurens are competing for his heart this season, and you can find out which contestant is the tallest and which four are the shortest, as well as how many of them work in real estate, just like Arie. 

So click play above and nurse that New Year's Day hangover with a fun little preview of some of the future reality stars who will soon have podcasts be falling in love for our enjoyment! 

The Bachelor premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

