Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Best E! News Moments Over 20 Years of Marriage

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith are celebrating their 20-year wedding anniversary on Sunday, New Year's Eve 2017.
The two, who share two children, remain one of the most celebrated star couples. They've walked red carpets together, they've expressed their love for each other publicly and they've got lots of in common—including being unfiltered AF! In a sweet way.
Check out the video above to watch some of the Smiths' best and most unfiltered moments in interviews with E! News, as well as photos of their sweetest moments over the years below.
Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
The two arrive at the Environmental Media Association's annual award show.
Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Environmental Media Association
The couple appear with their kids Jaden Smith and Willow Smith and the actor's son Trey Smith at the 2016l EMA Awards.
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NAACP Image Awards
The two attend the annual ceremony.
Article continues below
Alberto Rodriguez/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The two walk the red carpet at the annual ceremony.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic
Will plants one on Jada and presents her the Star Power Award at BET's Black Girls Rock! special in March 2015.
Facebook/Will Smith
Will digs this epic pic out of the archives for Jada's 44th birthday.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
The couple pucker up at the Focus premiere in February 2015.
TRGT/AKM-GSI
They have a ball in Spain watching Roger Federer play in the finals of the 2012 Mutua Madrid Open.
This is also how Will wishes Jada a happy birthday. Why, isn't this what your family does, too?
Article continues below
AKM-GSI
Even travel is more fun in pairs.
Essence
This steamy shot could have been taken any day, but presumably Essence specially arranged a photo shoot anyway.
Terry O'Neill/Getty Images
Just having an audience with Nelson Mandela when the South African leader turned 90, no big deal.
Article continues below
The couple happily faded into the background when Willow was born.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.com
Sometimes, at the Tony Awards, you get to hang out with Beyoncé and Jay Z. Or is the other way around, Bey and Jay getting to hang out with Will and Jada?
Mark Von Holden/Getty Images
Husband and wife pose prom-style at a 2010 event in New York.
Article continues below
AP Photo/Kevork Djansezian
Jada has never found a bad time to pull her man in for a kiss.
Jada finally noticed that Will had randomly stuck a Popsicle stick under her bra strap.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Owning the red carpet at the 2014 Oscars.
Article continues below
DaGreenTeam/Splash News
Could these two be in better shape? They admire each others' everything on vacation in Hawaii.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Will appreciates the landscape at the Hollywood premiere of Focus in February 2015.
Another epic throwback pic shared by Jada for Will's 46th birthday.
Article continues below
Matt Baron/REX Shutterstock
Apparently Will has a red carpet routine and he's sticking to it!
Will and Jada wed on New Year's Eve in 1997, six months before they welcomed their first child together, son Jaden Smith, who is now 19. The two are also parents to daughter Willow Smith, 17, while the actor also has a 25 year-old son, Trey Smith, from a previous marriage.
"We've been together for 20 years," Jada told E! News in 2015, while talking about how Will felt about her filming Magic Mike XXL. "And he knows he's got me on lock."
"Two decades. When you're married with somebody that long and we were talking about it, we was like, "You know, it's 20 years, what are we gonna do?'" Will told E! News' Sibley Scoles at the premiere of his Netflix movie Bright earlier this month. "She was like, 'We're gonna high-five and keep it moving.'"