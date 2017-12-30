Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Has a Very Special Ice Skating Teacher—Michelle Kwan

Michelle Kwan skated her way into our hearts at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Japan, earning a silver medal. Now almost 20 years later, the decorated Olympian is helping out some ice skating newbies learn the sport. But the ice princess isn't helping out just any rink ballerinas, she's teaching the oh-so-excited daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. 

Taking to the East West Ice Palace in Artesia, Calif., with a pal Elsa Marie Collins and 8-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star posted a series of videos and photos on her Instagram. After the day of chilly fun, the hands-on mom wrote, "EPIC DAY!!! When your daughters want to learn to ice skate (I mean really learn) who is better (or more qualified) than the most decorated American skater in history - @michellewkwan."

Charlotte got some major ice skating lessons from the skating superstar and SMG also showed off her impressive moves on the ice.

The actress continued, "Thank you Michelle for a day, none of us will forget (no seriously my sore body won’t let me) She even taught the adults a few tricks!!!"

Looks like the kiddos weren't the only ones who got something from the lesson.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, Instagram

Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram

Earlier in the week, the 40-year-old took her 5-year-old son Rocky Prinze for a manicure. Rocky opted for a glittering black polish. The star took to Instagram to document the whole adorable outing, sharing an image of their nails and writing, "We match."

Charlotte got her fingertips done in blue.

Looks like a holiday week of family fun for the Gellar/Prinzes!

