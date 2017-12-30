Sarah Michelle Gellar's Daughter Has a Very Special Ice Skating Teacher—Michelle Kwan

Michelle Kwan skated her way into our hearts at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Japan, earning a silver medal. Now almost 20 years later, the decorated Olympian is helping out some ice skating newbies learn the sport. But the ice princess isn't helping out just any rink ballerinas, she's teaching the oh-so-excited daughter of Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Taking to the East West Ice Palace in Artesia, Calif., with a pal Elsa Marie Collins and 8-year-old daughter Charlotte Grace, the former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star posted a series of videos and photos on her Instagram. After the day of chilly fun, the hands-on mom wrote, "EPIC DAY!!! When your daughters want to learn to ice skate (I mean really learn) who is better (or more qualified) than the most decorated American skater in history - @michellewkwan."