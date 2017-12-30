Scott Disick Takes Sofia Richie on Snowy Aspen Vacation Over New Year's Holiday

Looks like Scott Disick and Sofia Richie's New Year's Eve kiss will take place during a romantic, snowy trip to Aspen, Colorado.
Kourtney Kardashian's 34-year-old ex of two years and the 19-year-old model, daughter of famed singer Lionel Richie, have been dating for several months and jetted off on Friday to the Colorado mountain town. Aspen, a celebrity hotspot during the winter ski season, is where Scott had vacationed with Kourtney and their three children over the New Year's holiday last year.
On Saturday, Scott and Sofia were photographed smiling and holding hands while walking in the snowy town.
Scott and Sofia are staying at a private estate with Richie Akiva, owner of the 1OAK nightclubs, and plan to stay in Aspen throughout the New Year's holiday, a source told E! News. The company is hosting a weekend pop up over the weekend. Scott often makes celebrity appearances at the 1OAK club in Las Vegas.
Scott and Sofia arrived in Colorado via a private luxury jet, his preferred method of travel and one he also used while vacationing with Kourtney.
Sofia posted on Instagram a pic of the two standing outside the aircraft, while Scott shared a pic of the two standing and cuddling up inside.
"Ready for 2018," she wrote.
"I'm on a whole new year vibe," Scott said.
Scott, who continues to co-parent his and Kourtney's kids and maintain a relationship with her extended family, had spent Christmas Eve at her mom Kris Jenner's annual Christmas party. Kourtney was accompanied by her beau, Younes Bendjima. Sofia was not spotted. She has never been photographed at a Kardashian-Jenner family event.
A few days before Christmas, Scott and Sofia spent a romantic night alone, where she modeled a Santa outfit while pantsless and danced to her famous dad's hit "All Night Long."
In addition to Scott and Sofia, other celebs spotted in Aspen in recent days include Leonardo DiCaprio, Paris Hilton and her actor boyfriend Chris Zylka, Goldie Hawn, Melanie Griffith and daughter Dakota Johnson.
During the trip, Sofia and Paris hung out and took selfies together.
