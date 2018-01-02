Married at First Sight's Most Successful Couples Reveal Their Secrets to Everlasting Love

Have you ever considered getting Married at First Sight?

It's a question that could bring out a whole lot of discussion and opinions for many Americans. And while a majority may say no way, others have decided to find their happily ever after on Lifetime's addictive reality series.

Tonight marks the beginning of season six where we will meet six individuals ready to say "I Do" to their husband or wife after barely saying hello.

And while it absolutely brings must-see TV, the concept has also proven to bring long lasting marriages for a few beloved couples.

"In the beginning, Jamie Otis and I both made a commitment to ourselves, and to each other, that we would give the experiment everything that we had," Doug Hehner shared with E! News exclusively. "We promised that we would both work as hard as we could to build the marriage and see where it goes."