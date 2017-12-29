Here's Why Justin Timberlake Fans Are Convinced New Music Is Coming Soon

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Dec. 29, 2017 6:22 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jay-Z, Beyonce, Family Feud, Video

Jay-Z's "Family Feud" Video Features Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Mindy Kaling and More Celebs

Jay-Z Confesses His Sins to Beyonce in "Family Feud"

2017: The Year of Spanglish Songs

Justin Timberlake may be coming back sooner than we first thought.

While many pop culture fans are focused on finalizing their New Year's plans, others are freaking out over what they just discovered on the "Suit and Tie" singer's professional website.

When traveling to JustinTimberlake.com, fans are directed to a simple icon with the letters MOTW.

As for what the combination stands for, reports surfaced earlier this month that the singer filed to trademark the phrase "Man of the Woods." Perhaps a future album or single title?

What fans do know without question is the fact that J.T. will perform at the Pepsi halftime show during the Super Bowl.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Justin Timberlake, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

He confirmed the news in a hilarious wordplay video with pal Jimmy Fallon. "I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight," he captioned the clip.

Details of the performance remain so tight-lip that not even wife Jessica Biel knows what will go down Feb. 4 in Minneapolis.

"I know nothing, truly," Jessica recently shared with E! News. "They're being very thoughtful about what they want to do and figuring it out."

And in regards to Justin's upcoming (and as yet officially unannounced) album, Timbaland may know a few things about what music lovers can expect.

"The music we just made?" he shared with Rolling Stone. "It's gonna put him on another plateau."

We can't wait to hear it all!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Justin Timberlake , Music , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.