Inside John Stamos' Long Road to Fatherhood

If anyone was living the life, it was John Stamos.

At least, that's what his most ardent, usually male admirers figured, guessing that the long-divorced bachelor could have his pick of women and, therefore, why would he ever settle down again?

But then John Stamos did settle down and, at 54, he's preparing to become a first-time father.

Not that the actor and musician is the first fellow in Hollywood to abide by the George Clooney Guide to Life (and neither was George Clooney), but had long since been lapped by ex-wife Rebecca Romijnin the moving-on department and he never noticeably got serious with anyone for almost 12 years.

Yet there were plenty of indications that Stamos craved a more stable situation—a fuller house, if you will.

"If I died and didn't have any children," he told People in 2009, "I would feel like, whatever good things I've done in my life, I've accomplished nothing."