Kardashian Conspiracy Theories: Was Kylie Jenner Missing From the Family Christmas Card Because She Had Given Birth?

Is there any truth to these fan theories?!

It has been a busy year for the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. Between pregnancy rumors, new relationships and booming businesses, there have been a lot of recent conspiracy theories floating around. Like, did Kylie Jenner already give birth?

Many fans are speculating that Kylie wasn't in the Kardashian Christmas card this year because she was actually off to the side with her baby. Is it true? No official announcement from Kylie has been made confirming a pregnancy or a birth. What other conspiracies did we investigate?