WEEKDAYS
12PM | 7PM | 11PM

Kardashian Conspiracy Theories: Was Kylie Jenner Missing From the Family Christmas Card Because She Had Given Birth?

  • By
  • &

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Dec. 29, 2017 4:34 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Justin Timberlake, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Show

Here's Why Justin Timberlake Fans Are Convinced New Music Is Coming Soon

Ryan Dorsey, Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera and Ryan Dorsey Agree on Joint Custody of Son Josey

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller "Feeling Extremely Proud" After Completing Multiple Classes in Prison

Is there any truth to these fan theories?! 

It has been a busy year for the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. Between pregnancy rumors, new relationships and booming businesses, there have been a lot of recent conspiracy theories floating around. Like, did Kylie Jenner already give birth? 

Many fans are speculating that Kylie wasn't in the Kardashian Christmas card this year because she was actually off to the side with her baby. Is it true? No official announcement from Kylie has been made confirming a pregnancy or a birth. What other conspiracies did we investigate? 

Watch

Kylie Jenner Cuts Off All Her Hair Amid Pregnancy Rumors

Get all the latest Kards news in the clip above! 

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ E! Shows , Shows , E! News , Kylie Jenner , Kardashian News , Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner , Babies , Pregnancies , Fitness , Workouts , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.