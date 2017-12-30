Keep Up With Khloe Kardashian's Growing Baby Bump: See Her Latest Pregnancy Pics!

Baby bump alert!
While she kept us in the dark for a while, Khloe Kardashian is finally showing off her baby bump! The reality star announced her pregnancy on Dec. 20 with a sweet post on her Instagram, highlighting her belly and thanking her man Tristan Thompsonfor all the love and support he's given her throughout her pregnancy thus far.
Since making the big announcement, Khloe's been putting that bump on display. From strutting her stuff in a sparkly number at Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party to getting a workout in on Snapchat, KoKo's got that pregnancy glow!
We still have a few months before the little one arrives, so in the meantime, keep up with Khloe's growing baby bump with these super cute pics!
Khloe Kardashian announced she's pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby on Dec. 20, 2017. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," she wrote to her followers.
Khloe covers up her bump in a baggy sweater during her first post-pregnancy announcement appearance at the airport.
On Christmas Eve, Khloe showed off her pregnancy workout routine on social media. "I love that I can finally snap my workouts again," she said in the vid. "Merry Christmas to you and more workouts yet to come."
Khloe continues to work on her fitness while with child.
Khloe finally showed her baby bump while dancing the night at the Kardashian family Christmas Eve party.
Khloe and her baby bump continue to mingle at the party. Here is Scott Disick looking dapper.
Khloe even snapped some pics with her preggers little sis Kylie Jenner.
"Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump," Koko wrote on Instagram.
Curvy Khloe rocks her growing tummy in a sexy sparking silver gown and fur coat.
Khloe camouflages her baby bump while heading back to Cleveland for New Year's Eve.