BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Keep Up With Khloe Kardashian's Growing Baby Bump: See Her Latest Pregnancy Pics!

  • By
  • &

by Mona Khalifeh | Sat., Dec. 30, 2017 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West, Saint West

Kim Kardashian Reveals Her New Year's Resolution That's Easier Said Than Done

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her for Working Out While Pregnant

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Kylie Jenner Poses for Photos With Khloe Kardashian at Christmas Eve Party

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant

Instagram

Baby bump alert!

While she kept us in the dark for a while, Khloe Kardashian is finally showing off her baby bump! The reality star announced her pregnancy on Dec. 20 with a sweet post on her Instagram, highlighting her belly and thanking her man Tristan Thompsonfor all the love and support he's given her throughout her pregnancy thus far.

Since making the big announcement, Khloe's been putting that bump on display. From strutting her stuff in a sparkly number at Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party to getting a workout in on Snapchat, KoKo's got that pregnancy glow!

We still have a few months before the little one arrives, so in the meantime, keep up with Khloe's growing baby bump with these super cute pics!

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Instagram

They're Pregnant!

Khloe Kardashian announced she's pregnant with Tristan Thompson's baby on Dec. 20, 2017. "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient," she wrote to her followers.

Khloe Kardashian, baby bump

RAAK / BACKGRID

On the Go

Khloe covers up her bump in a baggy sweater during her first post-pregnancy announcement appearance at the airport.

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Bump, Pregnant, Working Out

Snapchat

Fit Mommy

On Christmas Eve, Khloe showed off her pregnancy workout routine on social media. "I love that I can finally snap my workouts again," she said in the vid. "Merry Christmas to you and more workouts yet to come."

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian, Baby Bump, Pregnant, Working Out

Snapchat

Breaking a Sweat

Khloe continues to work on her fitness while with child.

Khloe Kardashian, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Baby Bumpin'

Khloe finally showed her baby bump while dancing the night at the Kardashian family Christmas Eve party.

Khloe Kardashian, Scott Disick, Christmas, Party, 2017

Snapchat

Mingling Mama

Khloe and her baby bump continue to mingle at the party. Here is Scott Disick looking dapper.

Article continues below

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Snapchat

Pregnant Times Two!

Khloe even snapped some pics with her preggers little sis Kylie Jenner.

Khloe Kardashian, Pregnant

Instagram

New Mom Glow

"Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you! #BabyBump," Koko wrote on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner

Instagram

Gorgeous Gals

Curvy Khloe rocks her growing tummy in a sexy sparking silver gown and fur coat.

Article continues below

Khloe Kardashian

BACKGRID

Incognito

Khloe camouflages her baby bump while heading back to Cleveland for New Year's Eve.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Khloe Kardashian , Tristan Thompson , Kris Jenner , Kylie Jenner , Babies , Pregnancies , Kardashian News , Top Stories , VG
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.