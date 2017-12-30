Keep Up With Khloe Kardashian's Growing Baby Bump: See Her Latest Pregnancy Pics!

Baby bump alert!

While she kept us in the dark for a while, Khloe Kardashian is finally showing off her baby bump! The reality star announced her pregnancy on Dec. 20 with a sweet post on her Instagram, highlighting her belly and thanking her man Tristan Thompsonfor all the love and support he's given her throughout her pregnancy thus far.

Since making the big announcement, Khloe's been putting that bump on display. From strutting her stuff in a sparkly number at Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party to getting a workout in on Snapchat, KoKo's got that pregnancy glow!

We still have a few months before the little one arrives, so in the meantime, keep up with Khloe's growing baby bump with these super cute pics!