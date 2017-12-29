Kim Kardashian Reveals Her New Year's Resolution That's Easier Said Than Done

Kim Kardashian wants to make a change in the New Year.

While preparing to usher in 2018, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is joining many Americans in establishing a few resolutions.

For Kim specifically, it has to do with one precious piece of technology.

"My New Year's resolution is to be on my phone less and be more in the moment," she wrote on her website and app Friday morning.

The woman behind KKW Beauty also wants to see herself more dedicated to the gym, even as her family expands in the coming months.