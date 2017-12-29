Becky G Reveals a Family Secret: She Has a Half Sister

by Corinne Heller | Fri., Dec. 29, 2017 10:59 AM

Becky G, 2017 Latin American Music Awards

JC Olivera/WireImage

Becky G opened up on Friday about a family secret: she has a half sister and that now that the girl is an adult, she is reaching out to connect with her further.

The 20-year-old singer announced the news on Twitter, telling her fans that it was the 18th birthday of her fourth sibling, Amber, who she had known about since she was 13. She said the two met for the first time earlier this year and that her relations to her family were always through her dad.

"For the first time, I will be opening up about something that [my brothers] Frankie, Alex, [and sister] Stephanie and I, have lived with within our four walls, that I now feel ready in my heart to share with you guys, my extended family," Becky said.

"Today is my half sister's 18th birthday," she wrote. "Yes I said it. My half sister. I learned about Amber when I was 13 years old. When Frankie was old enough and ready, my parents and I also shared this with him. Soon after that, my parents, Frankie, and I spoke to Stephanie and Alex. We all had questions and dealt with the information in different ways, but most importantly, we handled it together—as a unit."

Photos

Famous Families

Becky said Amber has not been a part of her family "for reasons bigger" than them and the rest of her siblings.

"We met for the first time this year," she wrote. "Her relations to the family in the past were always through my dad. At least up until recently. Although there has been effort on both sides to move forward in a positive direction, it takes time to catch up on 18 years and to process it all. It's not something that happens overnight. It's all been an emotional roller coaster. The history behind it all, is something that I'd like to keep private for the sake of Amber's family and my own family's privacy."

"I had made a promise to myself that the day that Amber turned 18, was the day that I would reach out," she continued. "As two individuals, legal, with no influence from either side, no baggage or bad blood from the past, in hopes that we can move forward in whatever direction us two decided to move in." "Now that she is 18, and her own person, so much in my life has changed and I now share my life with the world. But I'm sticking to my promise and I felt it in my heart to write this so that she knows..."

