Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Enjoy a Date Night of Comedy

Sarah Paulson and partner Holland Taylor stepped out for date night in New York City on Thursday.
The two actresses attended a showing of comedienne Sandra Bernhard's musical comedy show Sandemonium, which is having a week-long run at Joe's Pub
"These ladies dropped into #Sandemonium @joespub tonight," the comedy star and Roseanne alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the three. "@mssarahcatharinepaulson @hollandvtaylor well you know it was fun."
Paulson posted on her Instagram page a photo of Bernhard performing onstage, writing, "If you want to know what's up. This. This is what's up. Get to it if you can @sandragbernhard I ❤️you and what you do. @joespub."
The 43-year-old American Horror Story star and her 74-year-old partner, known for roles in Two and a Half Men, The L Word and Legally Blonde, have been dating for at least two years. Paulson confirmed their relationship in a New York Times interview in early 2016. Later that year, she professed her love for her again publicly at the 2016 Emmys.
"I'm with a much older person, and people find that totally fascinating and odd, and, to me, it's the least interesting thing about me," Paulson told The EDIT in an interview posted earlier this month.
"Early on, when people found out I was with Holland, some said, 'I think you have to be careful, I'm afraid it's going to affect your career negatively,'" she said. "I was like, what? It never occurred to me at all."