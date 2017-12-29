Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor Enjoy a Date Night of Comedy

Sarah Paulson and partner Holland Taylor stepped out for date night in New York City on Thursday.

The two actresses attended a showing of comedienne Sandra Bernhard's musical comedy show Sandemonium, which is having a week-long run at Joe's Pub

"These ladies dropped into #Sandemonium @joespub tonight," the comedy star and Roseanne alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the three. "@mssarahcatharinepaulson @hollandvtaylor well you know it was fun."