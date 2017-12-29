Black Mirror Season 4's Rosemarie DeWitt, Jodie Foster Reveal Their Favorite Episodes

Stars, they're just like us. They play favorites, but then can't remember names of episodes. Rosemarie DeWitt, who appears in Black Mirror season four's "Arkangel," and that episode's director Jodie Foster, both have favorite episodes of the technology-slanted anthology series.

"I like the darkest ones possible," Foster revealed to E! News. Foster cited "The Waldo Moment" and "White Christmas" as two favorites, along with "Shut Up and Dance," which is a lot like her episode she said, because it's "very grounded and feels like an indie film. I think that's one of the most powerful ones."