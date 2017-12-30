Saturday Savings: Kourtney Kardashian's Blazer Can Be Yours for Half the Price

prettylittlethings.com
Finally, keeping up with this Kardashian is affordable!
While you may love Kourtney Kardashian's style, you'll need deep pockets to truly rock her style...until now. The mom of three stepped out of her luxurious wardrobe to design a collection that would make her style more accessible to her fans. The result: a glitter-infused collaboration with PrettyLittleThing that screams glamour and oozes sex appeal.
The line includes faux fur coats, metallic dresses (perfect for New Years), high heels, satin jumpsuits and a blazer that will make you stop and stare. And, the entire collection is on sale right now.
The blazer, which the star wears in the photo above with metallic cycle shorts (currently on sale for $6) and silver sandals (now $18), is a wardrobe must-have. It can be worn alone as seen by the Keeping Up With Kardashians star, or it be paired with a white T-shirt and jeans for casual, yet elevated look. And, now that it's 50% off, you can add to your wardrobe without thinking twice.
Love the star's look? Shop the sales below!
Kourtney's blazer: Black Embellished Applique Detail Oversized Blazer, Was $87.50, Now $43.75
Bardot Blazer Dress, Was $125, Now $75
Loop Detail Blazer, Was $2,895, Now $1,448
Blazer, Was $124, Now $81
Military Style Blazer, Was $3,950, Now $2,370
Blazer, Was $64, Now $56
Blazer, Was $189, Now $136
Black Stripe Print Ruched Sleeve Blazer, Was $110, Now $60
Velvet Blazer, Was $149, Now $75
Sequin Open Front Blazer, Was $199, Now $119.40
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.