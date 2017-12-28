Teen Mom's Farrah Abraham Pays Tribute to Sophia's Father 9 Years After Fatal Car Accident

Farrah Abraham will never forget the father of her child.
When marking the nine-year anniversary of Derek Underwood's death, the Teen Mom O.G. star took to Instagram and paid tribute to a "father, son, nephew, cousin, friend and so much more."
"December 28th comes every year when we review all of our love, great memories, share stories and know how special Derek was and how all the special and highly favored charisma passed on to Sophia," she wrote on Instagram. "This past year Sophia was bullied for not having a father at her old public school."
Farrah continued, "I thought why would any child not understand that's out of one's control and no one would ask for that. In a world full of ignorance and wrong doing, I'm happy to say my daughter knows her truth and has strength in that beyond the ignorance."
One month before his girlfriend gave birth to Sophia, Derek was killed in a car crash. Farrah has addressed his death during her time on MTV's 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom.
She also touched on Derek's passing in her memoir titled My Teenage Dream Ended.
"This year I saw an employer long time production and my mother try to use my loss as their gain for heartache and to act as though they cared about my health and supported the struggles of the loss of Derek I go through," Farrah wrote in her most recent Instagram. "But for years they could not let it be at peace as nothing needs to be relived and this year of review has spoken for those who can not live life peacefully with you and support your growth and are not excited for your future and living better, happier, healthier are no longer welcome."
Farrah continued, "Don't ever manipulate or take advantage of a mother or child as they go through loss & challenges it's disgustingly evil. Thank you Daddy Derek for always watching over us and this year, we're at peace and happy with the loving support of family who live by this and we're in loving spirits on our Hong Kong trip as Derek would love the heights & the water of Hong Kong island as he did of his rock queries."
The post was signed, "With Love, Farrah & Sophia for those who want peace, life, love, happiness and a new chapter#Strength #wellness #peace #happy #rip#love #loss #live."
