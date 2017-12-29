Sofia Richie Goes Goth-Chic for a Lazy Week in Celeb Style

SHAM / BACKGRID
You took the week off, worked from home or slacked off a bit—who could blame you?
It's that weird week before the New Year where you just don't have to care. There's no premieres to attend, red carpets to walk or interviews to do. Short of living in your PJs, you're opting for much more casual attire—and the stars are right there with you.
In the rare celebrity sighting this week, we noticed a trend of comfortable, relaxed style: long cardis, all-black everything and oversize sweaters. Still, stars weren't slumming it. Even at their most casual, they still managed to look put-together.
For instance, Sofia Richie proved an all-black ensemble is easy and sophisticated. Just throw on a pair of boots in a different texture to create contrast and interest.
Keep scrolling to see how other stars did casual-comfortable in the most stylish way.
A couple who shops together stays together. Alongside Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo was ready to splurge in a long Gucci cardigan, distressed jeans and Timberland boots. While the "Guccy" cable-knit was really the star of show, we appreciated her burgundy bag with the J.Lo monogram. It reminded us of her fancy cup.
You can't go wrong with an oversize jacket and knee-high boots for a casual stroll around LA. Even though it's a seemingly basic outfit, the Resident Evil actress somehow made it look tough.
The Cruel Intentions star made a statement with her neckwear, leaving the rest of her outfit simple and chic.
When she isn't in scrubs, the Grey's Anatomy veteran struts her stuff in cropped trousers and a bomber jacket.
Is winter actually here? The singer and actress doesn't seem to mind the cold in a cropped top, exposing her toned abs, jeans and a leather jacket.
Yet again proof that an all-black ensemble will take you from shopping date with Scott Disick to drinks and beyond. Sofia's patent leather ASH boots make this look all the more polished.
Which look did you like best?
