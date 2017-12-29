Sofia Richie Goes Goth-Chic for a Lazy Week in Celeb Style

You took the week off, worked from home or slacked off a bit—who could blame you?

It's that weird week before the New Year where you just don't have to care. There's no premieres to attend, red carpets to walk or interviews to do. Short of living in your PJs, you're opting for much more casual attire—and the stars are right there with you.

In the rare celebrity sighting this week, we noticed a trend of comfortable, relaxed style: long cardis, all-black everything and oversize sweaters. Still, stars weren't slumming it. Even at their most casual, they still managed to look put-together.