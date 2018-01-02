WAGS Atlanta's Kaylin Jurrjens Breaks Down At Kierra Douglas' Party After Receiving Devastating News About Her Husband's Career

Kaylin Jurrjens is trying to smile through the drama.

In this clip from Wednesday's WAGS Atlanta, Kaylin showed up to Kierra Douglas' party despite receiving news that her husband, Jair (J.J.) Jurrjens was suspended from the L.A. Dodgers after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.

"Now that this has broken in the media, I still want to live and be Kaylin. So, I just wanted to show up to Kierra's party, put the pageant smile on. Sometimes you just have to push through," Kaylin insisted.

While Kierra praised Kaylin for showing up to the party amidst the controversy, she was still concerned about her friend.