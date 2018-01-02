WAGS Atlanta's Kaylin Jurrjens Breaks Down At Kierra Douglas' Party After Receiving Devastating News About Her Husband's Career

by Mona Khalifeh | Tue., Jan. 2, 2018 10:00 AM

Kaylin Jurrjens is trying to smile through the drama.

In this clip from Wednesday's WAGS Atlanta, Kaylin showed up to Kierra Douglas' party despite receiving news that her husband, Jair (J.J.) Jurrjens was suspended from the L.A. Dodgers after testing positive for performance enhancing drugs.

"Now that this has broken in the media, I still want to live and be Kaylin. So, I just wanted to show up to Kierra's party, put the pageant smile on. Sometimes you just have to push through," Kaylin insisted.

While Kierra praised Kaylin for showing up to the party amidst the controversy, she was still concerned about her friend.

"I just wanted to make sure that you're good and that you are relaxed," Kierra ensured.

Turns out she wasn't. Kaylin stepped away from the party and locked herself in the bathroom.

"You don't want to see someone that you love suffering. Baseball is his life, it's everything to him, so it's heartbreaking," Kaylin said with tears in her eyes.

The event turned out to be too much for the pageant queen, who called it a night and quietly slipped out the front door, heading home to Jair.

Check out the emotional moment in the clip above.

Don't miss the premiere of WAGS Atlanta Thursday, 4th of Jan. at 9PM, on E! in the UK

