Selena Gomez and Her Friends Arrive in Mexico to Ring in 2018

Before the year comes to an end, it's time for one last trip to remember!

With just a few more days left of 2017, Selena Gomez decided to pack her bags and head to Cabo for a New Year's vacation with a few close friends.

The "Come and Get It" singer flew in on a private jet Wednesday afternoon with a group of close girlfriends. Once she arrived, she headed straight to her private villa that features 360 degree views of the ocean blue water and an infinity pool.

"She seemed very excited when she landed and was giggling with her friends and taking photos," a source shared with E! News. "They are all planning to do some fun dinners and spend New Year's Eve together."

One person who doesn't appear to be in attendance is Justin Bieber. Instead, fan accounts have spotted the "Baby" singer playing hockey in Canada.