Get The Look: Khloe Kardashian's Sexy Workout Style Will Have You Running to the Gym

Arthur Belebeau/Shape
Arthur Belebeau/Shape
When it comes to workout wear, Khloe Kardashian's got it down. From camo print sports bras to floral track suits, the Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian star makes athleisure look sexy.
Khloe cemented herself in the world of fitness since making a full body transformation back in 2015. KoKo has shared her workout journey on social media, progressing from a few workouts a week to a full on fitness regimen.
Now, Khloe is taking a few lucky contestants on her journey for a second season of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian.
But you don't have to be a contestant to get that body right. Before you head to the gym, check out Khloe's gym style favorites below for some fitspiration!
Catch an all new season of Revenge Body January 2018
Camouflage sports tights, $24.99.
Sports bra medium support, $9.99.
Article continues below
Layered performance bra, $133.52.
Camouflage-print performance leggings, $183.87.
Article continues below
Jala Palm Leaf Active Leggings, $82.00.
Jala Palm Leaf Sports Bra, $68.00.
Power Speed Running Carpis (sold out).
Article continues below
Pro Recovery Hypertight (sold out).
English Floral Yoga Pant, $139. English Floral Crop, $79.
Seamless Capri Leggings (sold out).
Article continues below
Seamless Crop Top (sold out).