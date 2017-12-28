Lindsay Lohan Bitten by Snake During Hike in Thailand

Instagram/Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Lindsay Lohan just revealed she was bitten by a snake while on vacation in Thailand.
The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram Story Thursday to share a picture of her snake bite. In the first video post, Lindsay showed her social media followers the view from her location in Phuket, Thailand.
"I love this, it's so beautiful, amazing place...aside from my snake bite," she said.
In a second video, Lindsay shared with her followers, "Hi! I'm still in Phuket in Thailand, it's beautiful here and yeah I got bit by a snake on a hike the other day."
But the actress assured her fans she was doing just fine after the incident.
"The positive side of it is, I'm OK. Happy New Year and God bless. Ciao," Lindsay said in another video. She then added later, "Actually my shaman told me it was good luck and positive energy so God bless."
Lindsay spent the Christmas holiday in Thailand. On Christmas Eve she shared a video on Instagram of the view from her hotel and sent a happy holidays message to her social media followers.
Earlier in December, Lindsay attended Jingle Ball in New York City and danced along to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" during the singer's performance.