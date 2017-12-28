Jay-Z's "Family Feud" Video Teaser Shows Him and Beyoncé in Confessional Box

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 28, 2017 8:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News

Pablo Alboran Spills Details on New Album

Shakira, El Dorado World Tour

Shakira Postpones Tour Further Amid Vocal Cord Recovery, New 2018 Dates Announced

Luann de Lesseps, Tom D'Agostino

Luann de Lesseps' Ex-Husband Tom D'Agostino Not Planning "Unwedding" Party on New Year's Eve

Jay-Z went there.

On Thursday, the rapper and producer's streaming service TIDAL promoted on Twitter a teaser for "Family Feud," which features his wife Beyoncé and 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy, the eldest of their three kids.

In the clip, Bey, who gave birth to her and Jay's twins Rumi and Sir this past June, and Jay-Z are seen on opposite sides of a confessional booth.

The track is from his 4:44 album, which many view as a response to his wife's 2016 album Lemonade, which was about love, infidelity and forgiveness.

In "Family Feud," Jay-Z raps, "Yeah, I'll f--k up a good thing if you let me / Let me alone Becky."

On Beyoncé's Lemonade track "Sorry," she sings, "He only want me when I'm not there / He better call Becky with the good hair."

Bey looks furious in the video, which features scenes of unidentified man making out with an unidentified woman with good hair. 

 

Photos

Blue Ivy Is Beyoncé's Mini-Me

Jay-Z, Beyonce, Family Feud, Video

Roc Nation / Universal Music Group

Jay-Z's also features shots of Jay-Z leading Blue Ivy up the aisle of a church.

The full video for "Family Feud" is set for release on Friday.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jay-Z , Beyoncé , Music , Music Videos , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.