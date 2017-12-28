Paris Hilton Is "Aspen Barbie" on Ski Trip With Boyfriend Chris Zylka

Paris Hilton is fine with people calling her a Barbie—in fact, she owns it.

The 36-year-old socialite and reality star posted on her Instagram page on Thursday photos of her in a pink and black outfit during a ski trip to Aspen, Colorado with boyfriend and Leftovers actor Chris Zylka.

"#AspenBarbie," she wrote alongside one of her pics.

"Time for a beautiful day in the show," she said in an Instagram Stories video. "I love Aspen. Let's do this."

She posted several photos and videos of herself modeling her outfit. Hilton, 36, wore a pink helmet, matching ski goggles, a fur trimmed pink ski coat and black ski pants. Zylka, 32, joined her on the slopes wearing a camo jacket, black ski pants and a black helmet.

The two, who went public with their relationship early this year, posed for a Barbie and Ken-themed photo shoot at in Beverly Hills earlier this week.

"Barbie & Ken in Love," Hilton wrote on Instagram.

