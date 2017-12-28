Jodie Foster's Black Mirror Episode Is Going to Make You Think About Your Parents

Black Mirror returns for six new episodes just in the nick of time to help you deal with holiday and familial stress. Jodie Foster makes her Black Mirror directorial debut with "Arkangel," an episode about a mother who goes to new lengths to protect her child.

"This film is much more grounded and feels like an indie movie. I loved the idea of exploring that in the context of a mother-daughter relationship," Foster told E! News. "I came from a single parent, mom, family and our relationship was really significant, the most significant relationship of my life. It's colored everything. I've been spending the last 30 years to figure it out, so that was an opportunity to figure it out."