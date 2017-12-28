Miss America Organization Asks Former Winners to Help Recruit New Leaders

The Miss America Organization Board of Directors is asking former contestants to help recruit new leadership following a recent email scandal.

"Today the Miss America Organization's Board of Directors launched two expeditious processes to fill leadership positions and current and anticipated Board vacancies," a statement from the Miss America Organization's Board of Directors read. "In particular, the Board invited Former Miss Americas and State Executive Directors to name two individuals each to a Search Committee seeking a new leadership structure and respective names. In addition, the Board will invite a former state titleholder to the committee. These five individuals and two members of the Board will begin their exhaustive search in a matter of days."

"The Board also invited each of these important stakeholders to submit names of qualified individuals for the Board's consideration as it seeks to fill current and anticipated vacancies among the Directors," the statement continued. "Submissions will be due no later than Wednesday, January 3. The Board sincerely appreciates the input it has received from the Former Miss Americas, State Executive Directors and all stakeholders in this important transition period."