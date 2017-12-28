The Assassination of Gianni Versace Will Explore "A Crime America Is Guilty Of"

It's time to go behind the scenes of one of the most anticipated new shows of 2018: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story.

In the new featurette from FX, producers and stars of the upcoming second installment of American Crime Story—The People v. O.J. Simpson swept up awards and viewers in 2016—get into the nitty gritty of the very public murder of Gianni Versace, one of the top names in fashion.

"Versace was very loved," Penélope Cruz said in the video interview. Cruz is playing Donatella Versace. "Everybody who met him, they were fascinated by him. And nobody expected this," she continued.