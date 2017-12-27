Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Strips to Her Underwear to Show Off Baby Bump

The countdown to baby is on!

After celebrating the Christmas season with Robin Thicke, April Love Geary took to Instagram and updated followers on her pregnancy journey.

In her latest selfie, the 23-year-old model stripped down to her Calvin Klein underwear to showcase her baby bump.

"31 weeks today!" she wrote on social media. "HOME STRETCH."

Back in August, Robin and April first announced that they were expecting their first child together. In fact, their little girl is due on what would have been Alan Thicke's 71st birthday.