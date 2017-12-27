Robin Thicke's Girlfriend April Love Geary Strips to Her Underwear to Show Off Baby Bump

The countdown to baby is on!
After celebrating the Christmas season with Robin Thicke, April Love Geary took to Instagram and updated followers on her pregnancy journey.
In her latest selfie, the 23-year-old model stripped down to her Calvin Klein underwear to showcase her baby bump.
"31 weeks today!" she wrote on social media. "HOME STRETCH."
Back in August, Robin and April first announced that they were expecting their first child together. In fact, their little girl is due on what would have been Alan Thicke's 71st birthday.
Since the announcement, April has been documenting her journey to motherhood with several Instagram shots.
"Already so in love with you," she wrote in a post this October before sharing a sonogram. "You guys!!! Look what I'm making!!!! Note her foot that's over her head. Got long legs like her mama!"
Robin and April made their first public appearance as a couple in May 2015 during a party at Cannes. And before his passing, Alan expressed his approval at the new leading lady in his son's life.
"She's lovely. [He has an] album coming out and April is there and supportive," he explained to E! News. "We like her a lot."
As for the age difference, Alan's wife Tanya didn't see it as a big deal at all.
"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree," she joked. "She's a very mature young lady. A very beautiful, smart, mature young lady."
We can't wait to meet this little one in 2018!