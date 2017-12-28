Does New Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Have a "Little Wiener?" One Contestant Wants to Know

Oh Tia, we may love you already.
In this exclusive sneak peek of Monday's premiere of The Bachelor, one of the women gets out of the limo with a little present for new Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. to represent her hometown of Weiner, Arkansas. But first, of course, she has to make sure he doesn't already have one.
"Please tell me you don't already have a little wiener," she says as she hands him a small hot dog, stunning him into momentary silence.
"I do not have this," he says, holding up the small wiener. "So you did good."
Tia is just one of 29 women competing for Arie's heart on this season of The Bachelor. She's a 26 year-old physical therapist, and if you feel like her accent sounds incredibly familiar, there's a reason for that. She happens to be good friends with a former contestant that pretty much everyone will recognize.
And apparently Tia's little gift is both a weiner and a winner, because as she walks away, Arie mumbles, "I like her."
Arie's potential future wives also include multiple real estate agents, two social media managers, and four women named Lauren.
The Bachelor premieres Monday, January 1 at 8 p.m. on ABC.