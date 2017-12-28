Inside the Biggest Royal Moments of 2017

The Family—and a Nation—Remembers Princess Diana, 20 Years Later

Aug. 31 marked the 20th anniversary of Diana's death in a car crash at the shockingly young age of 36 (to put that into perspective—Meghan Markle is 36) and most of the year leading up to the sad day itself was treated as an extended celebration of her life and legacy, with both Harry and William contributing photos and commentary for documentary specials and speaking more frequently about their mother in public than ever before. A temporary "White Garden" was installed at Kensington Palace, her former home, and her sons rededicated her grave on July 1, what would have been her 56th birthday.

The occasion was also used, however, as an opportunity to re-delve into the more salacious side of went on behind closed doors (which the public was always hungry to do when she was alive as well). One particular special, Channel 4's Diana: In Her Own Words, met with backlash from people who knew Diana for utilizing tapes of her talking candidly with her public-speaking coach in what she certainly considered to be a private setting.

Ultimately, however, the lingering images will be of Harry and William sharing remembrances of their mother throughout the year, the brothers having grown into men she would have been so proud of.