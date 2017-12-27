Julia Louis-Dreyfus Shares Sweet ''Mistletoe Moment'' With Husband Amid Cancer Battle

Three months after announcing that she'd been diagnosed with breast cancer, Julia Louis-Dreyfus is spreading holiday cheer by once again letting the world in on her epic love.

Amid her cancer battle, the Veep actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to show a tender moment with her husband of 30 years, Brad Hall.

In the cute pic, the two wear matching winter jackets and are kissing under a mistletoe, which Brad is holding.

Along with the festive photo taken the night before Christmas, Julia wrote a sweet caption calling her husband her "hero." The actress wrote, "Our pal, @stevenrstroud captured this #mistletoe moment on Xmas eve. #love #myhero."

The longtime couple fell in love when the screen star and the comedy writer were students at Northwestern University in Chicago, where their son Charlie Hall currently attends. The pair were also both on Saturday Night Live from 1982-1984.

While a celeb's Instagram comments section isn't always the friendliest of places, many of Julia's commenters were quick to gave the actress well wishes on her sweet post.

Fan @ecur0510 wrote, "blessings to you!!" Another follower @penpapermagic wrote, "Sending positive healing vibes! Xoxo." Additionally, @hairhealthcoach_ wrote, "Hope you are feeling well."

The former Seinfeld star has been inspiring the masses ever since she revealed her cancer diagnosis via Twitter in September. 

"One in eight women get breast cancer," the 56-year-old star told her followers on Sept. 28. "Today, I'm the one."

"The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union," the actress added. "The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

And fighting is just what she's been doing!

From stopping to smell the roses (literally) to enjoying time with her hubby and being thankful for the world around her, Julia (and her friends and co-stars) have been highlighting her inspiring journey to kick cancer's ass, updating fans on her chemotherapy and her progress along the way. Take a look...

Julia Louis Dreyfus, cancer battle

Instagram

She's a Fighter

On Sept. 28, the funny lady posted this note to her fans, telling the world she was gearing up for the fight of her life.

Julia Louis Dreyfus, cancer battle

Instagram

With a Little Help From Your Friends

Julia posted photos of pals who showed their support. Along with the photo, she wrote, @veephbo in solidarity to bust cancer's ass. @jencrittenden @gaballgreen."

Julia Louis Dreyfus, cancer battle

Instagram

Flowers for Julia

Making sure to stop and enjoy the world around her on Nov. 4, the star wrote, "Santa Barbara Farmers’ Market. #cantbeatit #boughttoomuch #bighead."

Julia Louis Dreyfus, cancer battle

Instagram

You've Got the Eye of the Tiger

The former Seinfeld actress posted a video of her Veep co-stars Timothy Simons and Tony Hale doing a rendition of Katy Perry's "Roar." 

She posted the cute video with the caption, "How lucky am I that these bozos have my back? What a moving inspiration to my day. I’ve watched it a gazillion times. Thanks to @mrtonyhale @timothycsimons & @katyperry."

Julia Louis Dreyfus, cancer battle

Instagram

Love Is Love

On Nov. 24, Julia wrote, "Our old apartment on the lake on the north side of Chicago where we happily lived IN SIN.#thankful."

Julia Louis Dreyfus, cancer battle

Instagram

Mr. Mustache

Getting tough, Julia wrote on Oct. 19, "Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f--king around here. 'I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and you’re going to hear me ROAR.'" She added, "Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."

Julia Louis Dreyfus, cancer battle

Instagram

Make 'Em Laugh

Trying to have a good sense of humor about the serious situation, the brunette wrote on Dec. 23, "Getting ready for the holidays with my awesome Xmas cocktail. #jollytransfusion #ivebeengood."

Julia Louis Dreyfus, cancer battle

Instagram

Christmas Kiss

On Dec. 27, Julia wrote a sweet note to her husband, who has been by her side for three decades. The actress wrote, "Our pal, @stevenrstroud captured this #mistletoe moment on Xmas eve. #love #myhero."

