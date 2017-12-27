4 Celebrity Hair Coloring Trends to Try This Winter

There's no denying it: 2017 was the year of big hair transformations.

Lily Collins went from brunette to blonde. Beyoncé went a few shades darker to a cream soda-like hue. Kim Kardashian saw the whole spectrum, from brunette to blonde to gray to blue. And Selena Gomez's recent update took more than nine hours to complete. To say it's a commitment to color your hair would be an understatement, so it's best to know exactly what you want.

Luckily, E! News tapped two celebrity colorists on the hair trends they are seeing this winter.