Billie Lourd Pays Tribute to Carrie Fisher After Meaningful Trip to Norway: "I Love You Times Infinity"

Billie Lourd is marking the one-year anniversary of Carrie Fisher's death with a heartfelt tribute.

In a new Instagram post, the actress shared one of her mom's favorite things and revealed a recent trip that won't soon be forgotten.

"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her," Billie wrote on social media. "We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might 'see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did."

She added, "I love you times infinity."

In just 60 minutes, the post reached close to 50,000 likes with many expressing their love and support in the comment section.