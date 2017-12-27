Khloe Kardashian Fires Back at Haters Criticizing Her for Working Out While Pregnant

Khloe Kardashian's workouts are cleared by her doctor.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who recently revealed that she's about six months pregnant, is firing back at haters who have been criticizing her for working out while pregnant.
Khloe took to Twitter on Tuesday to send her critics some information.
"For the ones who think they are physicians all of a sudden [face palm emoji] but MY doctor and I communicate and my workouts are cleared and highly recommended. Thanks kiddos! Don't make me stop sharing s--t," she tweeted.
Along with the tweet, Khloe shared a link to a fitpregnancy.com article about the benefits of exercising while pregnant.
Khloe then tweeted "lol" along with a sticking tongue out emoji. She also responded to a tweet that read, "I wondered how long it would be until people started s--t with you about working out. God forbid a pregnant woman be healthy." After reading this Khloe replied, "lol right?"
Just one week ago, Khloe confirmed she's expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson with a sweet post on Instagram.
She shared with her followers, "My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life!"
Over the weekend, Khloe was spotted rubbing her baby bump on Snapchat while attending Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party.