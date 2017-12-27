Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump With a Cute Filter

Behati Prinsloo is in her third trimester, and she's feelin' it!
The Victoria's Secret model took to Instagram today to share a video of herself in a silly filter that put a short pink bob on her head, blowing in the wind and kind of looking like a jelly fish or something (right?!).
But even cuter than the filter, Behati showed off her growing baby bump while wearing just a black bra, patterned pants and a couple necklaces.
"'Tis the season," she captioned the video.
The supermodel is currently in her third trimester, expecting her second child—another baby girl!—with her hubby Adam Levine.
She announced the news via Instagram in September, sharing another photo of her baby bump with the caption, "ROUND 2."
Later, Levine revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that they are having another girl, giving Dusty Rose a baby sister, and he's already pretty positive it won't be their last.
"I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos," Levine said, adding that his 28-year-old wife feels the same. "She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies."
Meanwhile, Prinsloo and Levine welcomed Dusty Rose into the world in Sept. 2016.
Back in May, the model opened up about motherhood to E! News at the 2017 Met Gala, describing it as "heaven."
"She's heaven...and she's sassy!" Prinsloo shared of Dusty Rose. "She says like 'mama' [and] 'dada,' but I don't think she knows what it means yet. But there's a few words."
Aw! Well we can't wait for the arrival of baby No.2!