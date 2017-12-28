EXCLUSIVE!

Golden Globes 2018 Presenters List Includes Penelope Cruz, Seth Rogen and Gal Gadot

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Dec. 28, 2017 12:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
ESC: Dare To Wear, Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter's Pink Crossbody Bag Makes Everything Look More Fun

Lindsay Lohan, Snake Bite

Lindsay Lohan Bitten by Snake During Hike in Thailand

Julianne Hough, Redbook

Julianne Hough Recalls Being Called Fat While Filming a Movie

The 2018 Golden Globes red carpet will be hotter than ever, based on the list of presenters alone.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which chooses the winners, this week began to announce names of celebs set to present awards.

Joining the list are past Golden Globe nominee Penélope Cruz and comedy actor Seth Rogen, E! News confirmed late on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced that past Golden Globe nominee Kerry Washington and Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, two fan-favorite actresses with huge social media followings, will be presenters, which will mark the latter star's debut appearance at the annual ceremony. Check @goldenglobes on Twitter for the latest updates!

Photos

2018 Golden Globes TV Nominations Snubs and Surprises

Penelope Cruz, Golden Globes

Stefanie Keenan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Gal Gadot, Justice League Premiere

Rob Latour/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Check out a full list of 2018 Golden Globe Award nominees.

Late Night'sSeth Meyers is hosting the 2018 Golden Globes. The ceremony will air live on NBC from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 7, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. ET.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Golden Globes , Awards , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.