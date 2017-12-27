Jane Fonda Thought She'd "Die Lonely and an Addict" Before Age 30

Fonda, who shared with People that she had a "fraught adolescence," was born in 1937 to father Henry Fonda and mother Frances Ford Brokaw, who in 1950 committed suicide when Fonda was 12.

After suffering great loss as a child, Fonda went on to discover her passion for acting. Still today, Fonda continues to find success in her career, starring in Netflix's Grace and Frankie.

Talking about her life and what she looks back on over the years, Fonda explained that it's her personal inner growth that she's thankful for.

"I'm thankful that I've gotten better over the 80 years," she tells People. "I'm less judgmental. I'm forgiving. It wasn't always true. I've really worked hard to get better as a human being."