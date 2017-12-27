Luann de Lesseps Found in Hotel Room With Ex-Boyfriend Before Arrest: Report

New details about what led to Luann de Lesseps' arrest are being revealed.

In a police report obtained by Page Six, the Real Housewives of New York City star and an unidentified man allegedly entered a room at the Colony hotel in Palm Beach while a maid was finishing a turn-down service.

According to the report, a security guard found the pair in bed and ordered the Bravo star to leave the room.

Following "multiple attempts to get both subjects to leave over a five minute period," cops were called and found Luann and her longtime friend Julie Olson in the room. While Julie followed orders to leave, the police report says Luann locked herself in the bathroom before finally opening the door.

