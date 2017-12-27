BRAND NEW
SUNDAY 9PM

Kylie Jenner Poses for Photos With Khloe Kardashian at Christmas Eve Party

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., Dec. 27, 2017 5:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian Adidas, Apple, Disney and More Stocks for Christmas

Kylie Jenner Instagram, 600

Kylie Jenner Resurfaces With a Smile on Love Magazine Cover—Shot by Sister Kendall!

2017 Kardashian Christmas Card Day 22, Kanye West, Saint West

Kanye West Is a Doting Dad to Little Saint in Day 22 of Kardashian Christmas Card

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Snapchat

Need proof that Kylie Jenner was at Kris Jenner's Christmas Eve party? We got it!

After some fans speculated that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star skipped out on the annual party, Khloe Kardashian decided to post not one but two photos of her family member enjoying the festivities.

In new photos shared on Snapchat, Khloe posed alongside Kylie in a photo booth that featured the words "Better Not Pout."

Kylie sported a pearl necklace and black leather jacket as she smiled for the camera next to KoKo.

"Everybody had an amazing time. It was beautiful and intimate, more intimate than years past but still a lot of the same people," a source shared with E! News after the celebration. "It was a very nice crowd. It was beautiful and it looked amazing. Jeff Leatham did an incredible job with the decor."

Photos

Celebrities Celebrate the Holidays 2017: Christmas, Hanukkah and More

Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian

Snapchat

Throughout the holiday season, Kylie kept a much lower profile amid pregnancy rumors. In fact, she didn't appear in any of the Kardashian family Christmas cards that were unveiled over a span of 25 days.

Ultimately, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics was able to enjoy the annual party that featured famous friends such as Ryan Seacrest, Toni Braxton, Christina Aguilera and more. In addition, Kourtney Kardashian, new beau Younes Bendjima and ex Scott Disick were all in attendance.

Before you predict any drama among the group, however, one source says there really was peace on earth. 

"Scott and Kourtney get along very well. There was no drama at all at the party between them," a source shared. "At this point, the Kardashians are his family too. Scott is more part of the family than Younes is, that much is clear even just based on how he was interacting with everyone."

Watch brand new episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9PM in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kylie Jenner , Christmas , Kardashians , Kardashian News , Khloe Kardashian , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.