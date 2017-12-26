Dustin Diamond Portrays Harvey Weinstein in Violent Music Video

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., Dec. 26, 2017 1:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
La La Kent, Randall Emmett, Ambyr Childers

Lala Kent's Married Boyfriend Randall Emmett Is Officially Divorced From Actress Ambyr Childers

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian Adidas, Apple, Disney and More Stocks for Christmas

Francia Raisa, Chris Adkins

Francia Raisa Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram: 5 Things to Know About Chris Adkins

Not even the bell could save Screech in this one...

In a new music video from rock band TENLo, Dustin Diamond plays an drug-taking, shot-swigging, woman-groping Harvey Weinstein who eventually meets an timely demise at the hands of a not-so saintly nun (Kelly Cunningham).

In the video for the aptly named Kill All the Things, Diamond's disgraced movie mogul is pictured doing cocaine in a hotel bathroom and doing shots at the bar. The former Saved by the Bell star is greeted by the sexy nun who is not all she appears, leading him up to a hotel room for an ill-fated romp. Several shots feature Cunningham simulating graphic sexual situations both willingly and seemingly unwillingly. Eventually the video shows Diamond getting repeatedly stabbed by the vengeful nun.

Photos

Hollywood's Many Men Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Diamond's character is depicted as victimizing women and is of course, a reference to the former head honcho of The Weinstein Company, who has been accused of three decades worth of sexual assault, rape and harassment. Weinstein has denied any claims of non-consensual sex.

Ironically, Diamond stabbed a man during a Christmas Day altercation in 2014 at a bar in Wisconsin. The former child star was sentenced to four months in jail. After his release, Diamond was found in violation of his parole, testing positive for Oxycodone.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Harvey Weinstein , Music Videos , Apple News , Sexual Assault , Top Stories
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.