Blindspot's Jaimie Alexander's "Vanicure" Will Keep You Fresh Down There

Ladies, what have you done for your "V" lately?

For too long, the most intimate part of our bodies has received the same treatment as everything else (with the exception of our faces)—soap, water, a little body oil perhaps. But, it might not be enough. Think about it: When you take into account its pH changes, delicate tissue, your hair removal regimen and sex life, the vagina has special needs. Unfortunately, there still isn't enough attention being paid to this region of a woman's body, even within the female-dominated beauty industry.

Created by beauty industry vet Avonda Urben and loved by Blindspot star Jaimie Alexander, the Denmark-based brand, The Perfect V, addresses this disparity with a luxury skin-care line made just for the "V," which includes the small triangle and bikini line. The line is paraben-free, pH-balanced and made with natural products. And, it also promises to be for all skin types, relying on positive feedback from Scandinavian dermatologists and gynecologists.