Pregnant Jordin Sparks Celebrates "Baby's 1st Christmas"

'Tis the season for baby bumps!

Jordin Sparks proudly shows hers off in a Christmas Instagram selfie. In the photo, Sparks is wearing a shirt that reads, "Baby's 1st Christmas... on the inside." In her caption, she reminded fans what the holiday spirit is really all about, writing, "Merry Christmas to you & yours. Be kind to each other."

Fans' response for Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah's baby news was immediate. Love for her post continues to pour in, with comments such as "You and your husband are gonna be great parents to this kid" and "Bless you and your baby!"