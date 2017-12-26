Pregnant Jordin Sparks Celebrates "Baby's 1st Christmas"

  • By
  • &

by Amanda Rothenberg | Tue., Dec. 26, 2017 10:27 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
La La Kent, Randall Emmett, Ambyr Childers

Lala Kent's Married Boyfriend Randall Emmett Is Officially Divorced From Actress Ambyr Childers

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian Adidas, Apple, Disney and More Stocks for Christmas

Francia Raisa, Chris Adkins

Francia Raisa Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram: 5 Things to Know About Chris Adkins

Jordin Sparks

Instagram

'Tis the season for baby bumps!

Jordin Sparks proudly shows hers off in a Christmas Instagram selfie. In the photo, Sparks is wearing a shirt that reads, "Baby's 1st Christmas... on the inside." In her caption, she reminded fans what the holiday spirit is really all about, writing, "Merry Christmas to you & yours. Be kind to each other."

Fans' response for Sparks and husband Dana Isaiah's baby news was immediate. Love for her post continues to pour in, with comments such as "You and your husband are gonna be great parents to this kid" and "Bless you and your baby!"

Read

Jordin Sparks Expecting Baby Boy With Dana Isaiah

Jordin Sparks, Dana Isaiah, Baby, Boy

Instagram

A few weeks ago, Sparks documented her and her husband's own excitement. On a gender reveal photo, her caption reads, "IT'S A BOY!!! We have so much to be thankful for and this is definitely at the top of the list!" Since this is her first child, Sparks told Us Weekly, "I have no idea what I'm doing and I think that's part of the fun and part of the excitement."

Sparks, who announced her marriage and pregnancy in November, is due in the spring of next year.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM in the UK, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jordin Sparks , Christmas , Pregnancies , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.