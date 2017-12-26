My Big Fat Greek Wedding's Lainie Kazan Arrested for Shoplifting

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller | Tue., Dec. 26, 2017 10:10 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
La La Kent, Randall Emmett, Ambyr Childers

Lala Kent's Married Boyfriend Randall Emmett Is Officially Divorced From Actress Ambyr Childers

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West

Kanye West Gives Kim Kardashian Adidas, Apple, Disney and More Stocks for Christmas

Francia Raisa, Chris Adkins

Francia Raisa Debuts New Boyfriend on Instagram: 5 Things to Know About Chris Adkins

Lainie Kazan

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lainie Kazan, star of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies, has been arrested for allegedly stealing groceries.

The 77-year-old actress, who played Toula Portokalos' mom in the 2002 comedy film and its 2016 sequel, has not commented.

Kazan allegedly loaded up a cart at a Gelson's supermarket in Los Angeles with $180 worth of food, put it all into several reusable bags and walked outside without paying, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. A store worker then stopped her and the police were called, the outlet said.

Photos

Best (or Worst) Mug Shots Ever

Kazan was arrested for petty theft, handcuffed and taken to a police station, then was later released without bail, TMZ reported.

A police spokesperson confirmed to E! News that Kazan was cited for shoplifting and released but offered no further details.

TMZ cited its source as saying that Kazan had said she had no money on her at the time of the incident.

In addition to her role in the My Big Fat Greek Wedding movies, Kazan also appeared in films such as You Don't Mess With the Zohan, opposite Adam Sandler, and played Maxine Rosen on Desperate Housewives.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Arrests , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.