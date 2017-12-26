This Flight Attendant Sang ''I'll Be Home For Christmas'' to Travelers and It Will Melt Your Heart

One flight attendant just proved holiday travel isn't all that bad...
Southwest flight attendant Charise Miles took it upon herself to bring a little bit of the Christmas spirit to people traveling out of Houston over the holiday weekend. While they waited to board, she grabbed the microphone and expertly belted out "I'll Be Home for Christmas," igniting a massive round of applause from those around her in the airport.
But her singing isn't just a gift for everyone else—it helps her make it through the holidays, too.
"I went through a divorce in 2012 and I was so depressed during the holidays," she told ABC News. "In 2012 I made a vow that I was not going to sit home and be depressed during the holidays, so I picked up trips to work during Christmas so I can sing my way through Christmas."
She continued, "My motto for my job is that I'm there to make a difference. So many people are depressed, stressed, sad...If I can be the one to make a difference in somebody's life and make their life better when they got off [the plane] than how they were when they came on, God put me there for that reason."
Let her singing melt your heart by watching the video above!