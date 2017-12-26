Drew Barrymore and Ex Will Kopelman Reunite for Christmas With Their Daughters

They may be exes, but Drew Barrymoreand Will Kopelman know how to celebrate Christmas—together!

The former husband and wife reunited over the holiday weekend along with their daughters, Olive, 5, and Frankie, 3. The family of four headed somewhere with plenty of snow for some quality time packed with winter wonderland activities like skiing and ice skating.

All bundled up and ready to go, the famous mom gushed over her firstborn's performance on the slopes, thanks in part to a dear friend. "Thank you @Sashaheinz for being the best teacher in the world! My girl is taking the mountain thanks to you! Best mom. Best woman. Best girlfriend!" Barrymore wrote on social media along with an adorable video of her little one skiing into her arms.