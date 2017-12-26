Jodie Whittaker Makes Her Doctor Who Debut as Peter Capaldi Exits

There's a new Doctor in the TARDIS. Jodie Whittaker made her debut as the Thirteenth Doctor in the 2017 Doctor Who Christmas special that featured Peter Capaldi's farewell. And what a debut it was!

This is the first time the Doctor has been portrayed by a woman.

"After months of lists, conversations, auditions, recalls, and a lot of secret-keeping, we're excited to welcome Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. I always knew I wanted the Thirteenth Doctor to be a woman and we're thrilled to have secured our number one choice. Her audition for The Doctor simply blew us all away," new Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall said in a statement when Whittaker's casting was announced. "Jodie is an in-demand, funny, inspiring, super-smart force of nature and will bring loads of wit, strength and warmth to the role. The Thirteenth Doctor is on her way."