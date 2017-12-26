Zac Efron Goes Shirtless for a Christmas Hike

Efron just wrapped up a worldwide press tour for The Greatest Showman, co-starring Rebecca Ferguson, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zendaya. The movie, inspired by how P.T. Barnum started the Barnum & Bailey Circus, marks Efron's first time singing and dancing onscreen since starring in Disney's High School Musical franchise. "It feels great, man. It feels good. This is a really neat one, too. It's just different," he told E! News earlier this month. "The movie is very powerful and it has a lot to say. I think it's an important one for our generation. It's got a big voice and the potential for it to be heard for our generation is really massive. It feels important and has weight, but it's very fun and very cool. It tells a really interesting story."

The actor plays playwright Phillip Carlyle, who romances acrobat Anne Wheeler (Zendaya). "She's a trooper, man. She's one of a kind. I didn't know what to expect—which always is the case when you have somebody to play a star-crossed lover with—but she was awesome. She took it to a whole 'nother level, which was very exciting. Once the torch was lit, we were just ready to go—as far as we wanted to go. Any creative note, she was open-minded and willing to go there," the actor said. "We took it to a whole 'nother level—literally. We took it to the sky."