Will Smith Jokes That Jada Smith Pinkett Has Way Too Much Christmas Spirit

by Lily Harrison | Mon., Dec. 25, 2017 8:11 AM

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Will Smith may be the newest Grinch of Christmas!

The loveable actor joked that his wife Jada Pinkett Smith was going a bit overboard with the holiday spirit on Christmas Eve via a series of hilarious Instagrams.

The first snap showed Will taking a selfie while wearing an ugly Christmas sweater—how fitting!

"Somebody please help! Jada makes us wear these ugly ass sweaters for Christmas…She's doin' too much! She's just gettin' stared…stay tuned…more to come."

Then, as promised, he showed a off a sweet family photo including Jaden and Willow Smith all decked out in their own holiday gear.

It?s crazy out here in these Christmas streets

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

"Tryna get some photos in before these sweaters start itchin'! I'm starting to feel it already."

Finally, the comedian posted a video of the entire family going on a sleigh ride with close friends and family all while singing Christmas carols.

We won't spoil it for you, but let's just say that Will has a knack for coming up with his own, um, creative lyrics.

