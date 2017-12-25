Jersey Shore's Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's Girlfriend Pregnant With Their First Child

First comes GTL, then comes baby…

Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and girlfriend Jen Harley are expecting their first child together. The excited couple shared the good news as well as adorable pregnancy photos and revealed that they're expecting a baby girl to Us Weekly.

According to the reality star, his leading lady is six months along and despite the fact that he claims "every guy wants a boy," he's thrilled to welcome a baby girl into the world because he's "used to being around girls" since he has sisters.

Harley and Ortiz-Magro began dating earlier this year and have been nearly inseparable since.